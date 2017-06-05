Drunk guest bounced out of party returns, kills 9 people with hunting gun

A dinner party in a small town north of Moscow ended tragically when an extremely intoxicated guest fatally shot nine people with a hunting rifle, Russia’s top investigative agency said Monday.

The guest got into a heated argument at the party on Saturday and was literally pushed out of the premises, the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The police added that the man returned with a loaded gun and opened fire at everyone in the vicinity.

Authorities said that the man has been arrested and is undergoing psychological analysis to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.

