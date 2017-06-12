DSS arrest 3 suspected associates of notorious kidnap kingpin

The Department of State Services ( DSS) has arrested three suspected associates of a notorious kidnap kingpin, Terwase Akwasa, alias Ghana, an operative, Mr Tony Opuiyo, said in a statement.

He stated that the suspects were Dondo Orsaa, Terhile Mbaloha and Teryima Ihiambe.

The Nigeria Police Force had on April 20, declared Akwasa wanted for killing many innocent persons and destroying property worth millions of Naira in different locations in Benue.

Police investigation revealed that Akwasa was responsible for the killing of late Denen Igbana, the Special Adviser on Security to Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue.

The Benue Government had offered N10 million to anyone with information that could lead to his arrest.

Meanwhile, the three suspected associates of the kingpin were arrested on June 9 at various locations in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue.

Opuiyo said one 1 AK-47 rifle, a 9 mm pistol, ammunition and complete set of army uniform were recovered from Orsaa.

In a related development, Opuiyo said that on April 10, Terna Sapko, an informant to the Akwasa syndicate was arrested around the Army Barracks in Takum in Taraba.

He said that the Service also arrested 15 kidnap suspects led by Lance Corporal Samaila Madu, a dismissed soldier on June 9 at Aviele, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo.

Opuiyo said a member of the gang, Ibrahim Topa, sustained gunshot injury on his left leg while trying to escape.

He said that the service, in collaboration with the military, on May 11, at the Kano State stretch of the Falgore Forest, arrested five suspected Kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

The suspects are: Sani Hassan, aka Ashana, Suleiman Abdullahi, aka Dogo Sule, Bashiru Abdullahi, aka Lamo, Amadu Abdllahi, aka Mallam and Auwalu Sanda, aka Maitaru.

The operative said that the service had also arrested Aminu Aliyu for the kidnap of Capt. Ifeanyi Amos along the Jaji-Kaduna road on May 27.

He said the service also arrested Yusuf Aliyu at Ungwar Danmani, Rigasa, Kaduna-North Local Government Area.

Opuiyo further said that the service arrested several other terrorism and kidnap suspects in Niger, Yobe, Rivers and Ebonyi.

He restated the service commitment to public peace and order and renewed determination to partner with other security agencies to ensure security.

He urged the public to go about their normal businesses without fear or hindrance.

