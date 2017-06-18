DSS breaks silence on quit notice to Igbos by Northern youths

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has watched with keen interest “the disturbing trend desperate and mischievous elements have tended to steer the ship of Nigeria to calamity and irretrievable destruction”. Its spokesman, in a statement on Sunday made available to DAILY POST said recently, the Arewa youths in a press statement called […]

DSS breaks silence on quit notice to Igbos by Northern youths

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

