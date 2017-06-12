DSS Did Not Discover $9 Million in My House – CJN

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has denied an online news report (not by SIGNAL) claiming that the Department of State Security Service (DSS) allegedly found the sum of $9 million in his home.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the CJN, Mr. Awassam Bassey, Onnoghen described the report as infantile lies, intended to impugn his good name and distract him from the on-going judicial reforms.

The statement further read: “The truth, which is already in the public domain, is that DSS has never raided the home of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, not recently and certainly not in the October 2016 invasion of the homes of some judicial officers in the country.”

