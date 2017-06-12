DSS Didn’t Find $9m In My House – CJN

By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen has described as lies, the reports that the Department of State Security Service, DSS, found $9million in his house.

A statement released yesterday, by the office of the CJN, said the malicious report was intended to impugn his good name.

The CJN advised the public to disregard the lies adding, that the judiciary, under his watch will continue to discharge its responsibility as the last hope of all men, not just the common man.

The statement reads: “The attention of His Lordship the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Hon Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen GCON has been drawn to reports circulating online alleging that the Department of State Security (DSS) allegedly found Nine Million US dollars in his home.

“His Lordship the CJN advises the public to disregard these infantile lies most probably intended to impugn the good name of His Lordship the CJN and distract him from the programmes which he recently introduced and has started implementing to reform the Judiciary as the third arm of government.

“The truth, which is already in the public domain, is that the DSS has never raided the home of His Lordship the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Hon Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen GCON; not recently and certainly not in the October 2016 invasion of the homes of some Judicial Officers in the country.”

The statement continues, “It therefore beats the imagination why anyone would go out of their way to concoct and fabricate stories which are obvious falsehood.

“The Hon Chief Justice assures Nigerians that the sponsors of these fake news stories and their campaign to smear his name will not distract, discourage or slow the reforms he has begun implementing.

“The Honourable CJN advises online publishers not to allow their platforms to be used as a medium for publication of fake news which does the country more harm than good in the eyes of the international community.

“Judiciary under his watch will continue to discharge it’s responsibility as the last hope of all men, not just the common man,” he concluded.

