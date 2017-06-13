Pages Navigation Menu

DSS nabs 51 kidnappers, including 3 associates of notorious kidnap kingpin, ‘Ghana’

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

DEPARTMENT of State Services, DSS, has revealed that its operatives had arrested 51 suspected kidnappers nationwide, including three close to the notorious kidnap kingpin, Terwase Akwaza, aka ‘Ghana.’ The service disclosed further that it had successes recorded in its tactical operations, some of which were planned and executed with sister agencies and targeted at kidnappers, […]

