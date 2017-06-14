Pages Navigation Menu

DSS releases names of kidnap kingpins arrested in 2017 [SEE LIST]

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Department of State Services, DSS, has made public names of suspected kidnappers arrested in 2017 with support of other security agencies. In a statement signed by a DSS spokesperson, Tony Opuiyo yesterday, the agency noted that the arrest of gang members of the notorious kidnap kingpin, Terwase Akwaza, among other high profile terrorists in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

