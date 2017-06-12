DTHA’ll maintain cordial relationship with executive —Speaker

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, said that the House will maintain a cordial working relationship between the legislature and the executive arms of government.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after a second anniversary thanksgiving service of the sixth Assembly held at Living Faith Bible Church, Asaba, Oborevwori promised to take the House to enviable heights.

He said: “I want to commend Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his support to the Sixth Assembly. His favourable disposition towards the progress of this House is essentially inspired by the co-operative spirit existing between various arms of government in Delta State.

“And on our part, we will continue to reciprocate the benevolent attitude of the executive arm by giving prompt attention to passage of bills.”

In a speech I delivered after my emergence as Speaker, I promised that the legislature will continue to maintain a cordial working relationship with the executive arm of government. I restate that promise here today.

“We are determined more than ever to improve on our performance as we enter into the third legislative year. In the next parliamentary years, the House will ensure that it retains its focus. I am determined to take the House to enviable height. The House will engage in deliberations and matters that would improve the fortune of Deltans.

Speaking during the thanksgiving, Governor Okowa, congratulated the Speaker, Oborevwori and members of the House on the occasion of the second anniversary of the sixth Assembly.

Okowa said that the House has worked diligently with God and the executive arm, praying God to give the state government the grace to succeed in this time of economic recession.

Earlier in his sermon, Pastor Julius Oyinloye stressed the importance of thanksgiving and charged the people to always celebrate what is good.

He added that each time they give thanks they were asking God for more things.

The post DTHA’ll maintain cordial relationship with executive —Speaker appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

