Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Duke Udi resigns as coach of Osun United – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


TVC News

Duke Udi resigns as coach of Osun United
Vanguard
Osun United FC Coach, Duke Udi, on Monday, resigned his position as the head coach of the club. According to a statement by the club's Media Manager, Tunde Shamsudeen, the coach's resignation came as a shock to fans and players of the club.
'Sunshine Stars' NPFL stay possible'SuperSport
Osun United Head Coach, Duke Udi ResignsCHANNELS TELEVISION
Duke Udi to replace Equavoen at SunshineTVC News

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.