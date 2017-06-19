Duke Udi to replace Equavoen at Sunshine – TVC News
Duke Udi to replace Equavoen at Sunshine
Image result for Duke udi Sunshine Stars are reportedly on the verge of signing Osun United coach Duke Udi as their new manager. The post became vacant following the sudden resignation of former Super Eagles coach Austine Eguavoen recently.
