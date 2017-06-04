Duncan Mighty Singer, wife, welcome second child – Pulse Nigeria
Duncan Mighty Singer, wife, welcome second child
The happy parents who already have a son together shared the happy news via Instagram. ALSO READ: "I regret not marrying you earlier than this" singer tells wife · Michelle Jewel Mighty play. Michelle Jewel Mighty. (instagram). The "Obianuju" crooner …
It's a Girl! Duncan Mighty & Wife Welcome Second Child
