Dutsin-ma University Shut Over Sudden Return Of Suspended VC

BY ANDY ASEMOTA,

Federal University Dutsin-ma, Katsina State, has been shut down indefinitely by its management to douse the tension over the sudden return of its embattled Vice Chancellor, Prof. Haruna Kaita, to his office last Friday.

The confusion trailing the suspension of Prof. Kaita berthed on the campus when he reported stormed his office with teeming supporters after Friday prayers in the university’s mosque.

The spokesman of the institution, Habibu Matazu, who confirmed the closure of the university in an interview with LEADERSHIP, debunked the rumours that the move followed imminent religious crisis between Muslim and Christian scholars in the university.

Matazu could not confirm whether the university senate had received the court injunction reinstating Prof. Kaita suspended over allegation of financial mismanagement before the embattled VC was ushered back to office by teeming crowd.

He said the university was shut over fear of what might happen to any staff or students, saying “there was no crisis between students and staff. It was not a question of strife between Muslims and Christians in the university.”

