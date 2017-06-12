Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DVLA upgrades knowledge of staff – Graphic Online

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Graphic Online

DVLA upgrades knowledge of staff
Graphic Online
Testing officers of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and instructors of driving schools have undergone training to upgrade their knowledge on the latest technologies and best practice. The training, designed to equip the participants
DVLA hints of higher fees for new drivers' licenseMyjoyonline.com
DVLA to increase cost of licenses in July 18thYEN.COM.GH

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.