Dybala is no Maradona, says Pele

… brands Juventus forward overrated

Brazil legend Pele has laughed off claims that Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala is the new Diego Maradona.

The 23-year-old has become one of Europe’s most highly-rated young players after joining the The Old Lady from Palermo in 2015.

Dybala has bagged 30 goals over his two Serie A campaigns, winning the title on both occasions as well as helping his team reach the Champions League final.

However, the Italian giants were ripped apart by Real Madrid in the Cardiff showpiece, with fans quick to slam the youngster for his forgettable performance.

And he was on the end of more criticism after his display in Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Brazil on Friday, this time from one of the all-time greats.

‘He’s not as good as people say,’ the three-time World Cup winner told Tuttosport following the game.

‘’They say he might be the heir to Maradona, but the only thing they have in common is that they kick with their left foot.’

The post Dybala is no Maradona, says Pele appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

