Eagles coach predicts tough match with Bafana Bafana

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has said that Saturday’s AFCON qualifying match against  Bafana Bafana of South Africa will be a difficult game for the team. Rohr said this on Tuesday in Uyo while speaking with newsmen after the Super Eagles’ first training session at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. The coach said that the South African team had not lost a match in the last two years and as such, it would be a big challenge to beat the team.

