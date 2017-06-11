Eagles defeat stuns stakeholders day after

Some football enthusiasts are still shell-shocked to find words to describe the Super Eagles defeat by Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the campaign to qualify for the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Según Odegbami, a former Green Eagles player told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that he was yet to find words to explain what went wrong.

“Honestly I’d be lying if I said anything much concerning this match. I can’t comprehend what really happened.

“It’s so sad that we lost on our own turf. Nothing could salvage it,’’ he said.

Nduka Ugbade, Captain of the U-16 squad that won the 1985 FIFA Championship also told NAN that he was still in shock.

“I don’t know what to say. It’s very sensitive. As passionate as I’m about football, I can’t tell you exactly how I feel. I am still in a state of shock.

“I know so many football fans will take a long while to get over this loss and I’m certainly not an exception,’’ he added.

Bright Omokaro, a former Super Eagles defender told NAN that the players’ fitness level was low.

“If you watch the match, you will understand that the players were not fit at all, apart from inexperience and all. It was sad to watch.

“Even the technical crew, it wasn’t like they knew what they were doing. After the first half, I was expecting some drastic change, but the match went on without much difference. It’s sad,’’ he said.

Super Eagles lost 0-2 in its bid to qualify for the 2019 Nations Cup.

The Nigerian team last qualified for Africa’s most prestigious tournament in 2013, which they won.

