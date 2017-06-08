Eagles intensify training in Uyo – Nigeria Today
Nigeria Today
Eagles intensify training in Uyo
The Super Eagles rounded off their training on Wednesday ahead of this weekend's African Cup of Nations qualifier with a practice match between Team A and Team B, which ended goalless. Super Eagles training in London. The players were all wearing …
