Eagles intensify training in Uyo

The Super Eagles rounded off their training on Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s African Cup of Nations qualifier with a practice match between Team A and Team B, which ended goalless.

The players were all wearing green tops at the start of training, but Team A had to wear blue training tops before the start of the practice game.

You never know what is on Rohr’s mind, as the German tactician deployed John Ogu as a central defender for the second straight day, and the Hapoel Beer Sheva star impressed in his new role, staying calm with or without the ball.

Akwa United star Alhassan Ibrahim started the game on the bench, but replaced Watford midfielder Uche Agbo with 15 minutes remaining.

The former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles star showed good skills and combined well with the strikers Kayode, Musa and Onyekuru.

Chippa United goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was not involved in the practice game, a big hint that Rohr is satisfied with his fitness and he’ll start in goal against South Africa.

