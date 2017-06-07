Pages Navigation Menu

Eagles observe minute silence for Late Stephen Keshi

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, Wednesday before training for the forth coming qualifying match against the Bafana Bafana had a minute silence in honour the memory of our ex-captain & coach Stephen Keshi who died a year ago.

According to the the tweet on @NGSuperEagles it says We observed a minute silence before training this morning to honour the memory of our ex-captain & coach Stephen Keshi who died a year ago.

