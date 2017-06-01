Eagles vs Bafana Bafana: Moses out

•As Echiejile leads new look Eagles

Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has invited 23 players to the Super Eagles’ camp ahead of next week’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Turkey–based midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi topped the list made available on Wednesday, with Elderson Echiejile, Ahmed Musa and Kenneth Omeruo also called.

The biggest surprise in Rohr’s list was the exclusion of Chelsea star, Victor Moses.

Speculation has been rife in recent weeks over whether Moses would be available for the June 10 match in Uyo.

The 26-year-old has been Nigeria’s most outstanding player in Europe this past season but there have been doubts about his commitment to the Super Eagles.

But spokesman of the Super Eagles Toyin Ibitoye told BBC Sport that, “Moses has been excused by the coach.

“Moses will be having surgery on his injured toe this summer and that effectively rules him out of the game versus Bafana Bafana,” Ibitoye said.

Watford striker Isaac Success has also been left out, while injury has ruled out Germany-based duo of Leon Balogun and Noah Serenren-Bazee.

Another surprise in Gernot Rohr’s 23-man squad is a first call-up for Maroof Youssef, who plays for Egyptian side Zamalek.

The 24-year-old, who can operate as a defensive midfielder or forward but is listed in the squad as a defender, helped the Cairo club win a league and Cup double last season.

They also reached the last four of the 2016 CAF Champions League.

Akwa United star forward Alhassan Ibrahim and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, from FC Ifeanyi Ubah, are the only two players called up from the domestic league.

The Super Eagles trade tackles with the Bafana Bafana at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, June 10, 2017, starting from 5pm.

