Eagles will qualify for FIFA 2019 World Cup – NFF

CHAIRMAN OF the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Chris Green has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, despite Saturday’s defeat by South Africa in Uyo. The three-time African champions suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against Bafana Bafana on matchday 1 […]

