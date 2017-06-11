Eagles’ll roar against Lions, Rohr assures

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has assured his boys would bounce back to reckoning when Cameroon comes calling in August for the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Rohr who blamed last weekend’s home defeat to South Africa in the AFCON 2019 qualifier on inexperience on the part of his young squad said it would be a different ball game when they face Cameroon in the double header.

“We are going to work on our mistakes before the game against Cameroon. I want to urge Nigerians not to panic over the loss or withdraw their support for us. We are going to come out stronger and better against Cameroon,” Rohr assured.

The coach said he wouldn’t want to blame any particular player for putting up a below average performance in the match.

“When we win, we win together and when we lose, we lose together. For me, I don’t want to blame any player for not doing well.” Stand in captain, Ogenyi Onazi on his part equally assured that he is confident the team would jell when the big boys in the squad return.

“Today (Saturday) we were without our captain, Mikel and other players like Moses and Ighalo. The young lads did their best but let’s hope we face Cameroon with everybody around,” Onazi said.







