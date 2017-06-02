Pages Navigation Menu

Ebola outbreak in Congo under control- Minister

Posted on Jun 2, 2017

Democratic Republic of Congo has not recorded a new case of Ebola in the last 21 days, the maximum incubation period for the disease, and is now in a phase of heightened surveillance, the health minister said on Friday. “At this stage, we can say that the spread of the epidemic has been brought under control, and that’s thanks to the quality of national and international experts dispatched to the zone,” Oly Kalenga told reporters in the capital Kinshasa. Ilunga said that authorities have confirmed four cases, up from two previously, and that three other cases are considered probable.

