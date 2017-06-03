Ebonyi journalist Charles Otu allegedly assaulted by Gov. Umahi’s thugs (photos)

The publisher of Conscience, a local newspaper, Charles Otu who is an Ebonyi based journalist, was reportedly left unconscious yesterday the 2nd of June 2017, after being kidnapped and beaten to unconsciousness by gunmen alleged to be working for the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi. It was gathered that Charles Otu was reportedly assaulted for […]

The post Ebonyi journalist Charles Otu allegedly assaulted by Gov. Umahi’s thugs (photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

