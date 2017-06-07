Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ebonyi NLC lauds Umahi for refunding deducted pension funds – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Ebonyi NLC lauds Umahi for refunding deducted pension funds
Vanguard
ABAKALIKI—ACTING state chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, in Ebonyi State, Mr Leonard Nkah yesterday applauded Governor David Umahi over the refund of the pension funds deducted from the salaries of workers in the state's civil service.
'Nigeria needs good governance, not restructuring'The Nation Newspaper

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.