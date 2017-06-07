Ebonyi NLC lauds Umahi for refunding deducted pension funds – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ebonyi NLC lauds Umahi for refunding deducted pension funds
Vanguard
ABAKALIKI—ACTING state chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, in Ebonyi State, Mr Leonard Nkah yesterday applauded Governor David Umahi over the refund of the pension funds deducted from the salaries of workers in the state's civil service.
