Ebonyi NLC lauds Umahi for refunding deducted pension funds

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—ACTING state chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, in Ebonyi State, Mr Leonard Nkah yesterday applauded Governor David Umahi over the refund of the pension funds deducted from the salaries of workers in the state’s civil service.

Nkah, who gave the commendation in Abakaliki noted that the development had gone a long way to boost workers confidence in the policies and programmes of the present administration in the state.

“The governor also should be commended for mandating the NLC to work out modalities for a more convenient pension approach and also setting up a 14-member committee comprising of NLC members and government representatives, to evolve ways of amicably settling all contending issues. We commend the government for also lifting the embargo on all restrictions of leave, promotion and other allowances due to workers which would actually boost their morale.”

He noted that the workers would also benefit from the N1 billion earmarked for the offsetting of workers’ promotion and leave allowances and pension and gratituties respectively.

“We however urge the government to fulfil its promise of increasing the workers’ salaries by doing so periodically, despite increasing workers’ salaries by five per cent during the 2016 Independence anniversary,” he said.

I was part of the governor’s recent tour to projects in the three senatorial zones of the states as politicians even commissioners confessed of being oblivious of such projects across the state”.

Nkah who is also the Chairman of the state branch of the National Union of Local Government Employees, noted that the NLC would not be confrontational to the government like his predecessor, Ikechukwu Nwafor who was on indefinite suspended by the state congress.

“We would however be firm in agitating for the rights of workers and wants to correct the insinuation that the former chairman sued my leadership at the industrial court as I was the one who sued him.”

