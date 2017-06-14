Ebonyi seals church, school belonging to controversial cleric

EBONYI State Government has sealed Power House Interdenominational Ministry and Power House International Primary and Secondary School belonging to a controversial cleric, Ambassador Ephraim Ononye. The state government said the closure was part of its clampdown on mushroom schools operating without approval. His church, according to government, was closed for failing to pay tax. He […]

