Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ebonyi seals church, school belonging to controversial cleric

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

EBONYI State Government has sealed Power House Interdenominational Ministry and Power House International Primary and Secondary School belonging to a controversial cleric, Ambassador Ephraim Ononye. The state government said the closure was part of its clampdown on mushroom schools operating without approval. His church, according to government, was closed for failing to pay tax. He […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.