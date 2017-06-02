Ebonyi/Cross River Communal Clashes: 4 Killed In Ebonyi, 1000 Displaced

By Obinna Ogbonnaya,

The lingering communal crisis between the people of Ofunakpa Inyimagu community in Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi State and their neighbors of Nsobo community in Obubara council area of Cross River State has taken another dimension following the killing of four indigenes of Ebonyi community and the displacement of more than 1000 women and children in the communal clashes.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the bone of contention has been the land

dispute between the two communities which witnessed the first attack and truce in 1984. Our correspondent, who visited the community yesterday, observed that the community is now a ghost of itself as only police men were sighted at two strategic points in the once bubbling village.

At the boundary, it was also observed that more than 50 houses were burnt down while others were looted and as well vandalised by the attackers. Some of the burnt items including cars, motorcycles, yam barn and other sundry materials littered the areas.

At the refugee camp located at Ofunakpa Community Secondary School, LEADERSHIP Friday met malnourished women, children including men and youths who are currently taking refuge in the school as their houses were all burnt down.

In an interview with the village head of the community, Mr. Nwofurakpa Emmanuel explained that the crisis erupted on April 4th, 2017 when at about 8.00am, their neighbouring community attacked their people with various dangerous materials which led to the death of the first victim.

The village head said that when his people came to inquire what was wrong, the Nsobo people reinforced, came in the company of heavily armed security personnel, who susceptibly gave them cover, while they attacked the community and sacked them from their houses without any resistance.

’’While the unwarranted attack lasted, four people from our community were in the process killed and their corpses taken away by the attackers.’’

