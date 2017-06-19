Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ecobank’s shareholders approve $400m convertible bond issue strengthen capital position – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

Ecobank's shareholders approve $400m convertible bond issue strengthen capital position
Nigeria Today
Shareholders of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ('ETI'), the parent company of the Ecobank Group has approved the issue of up to $400 million in convertible bonds. The approval was given during the 29th Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary …
Ecobank to float $400m convertible bond issueGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.