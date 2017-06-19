Ecobank’s shareholders approve $400m convertible bond issue strengthen capital position

Shareholders of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’), the parent company of the Ecobank Group has approved the issue of up to $400 million in convertible bonds. The approval was given during the 29th Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting, held in Lomé on 16 June 2017, The convertible bond issue will have a maturity of…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Ecobank’s shareholders approve $400m convertible bond issue strengthen capital position appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

