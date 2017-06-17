Nigeria engages international investigating company to catch tax evaders – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 17, 2017


Nigeria engages international investigating company to catch tax evaders
Finance minister Kemi Adeosun has said the Federal Government has acquired the services of an international investigation agency to trace Nigerian money being transferred out of the country to different parts of the world. Adeosun revealed this while …
