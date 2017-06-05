ECOWAS Leadership Nana Addo did not lose ECOWAS election – Foreign Affairs Minister – Pulse.com.gh
ECOWAS Leadership Nana Addo did not lose ECOWAS election – Foreign Affairs Minister
In a social media post the Minister of Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said she was surprised about the news since “there was no vote” at the Summit. Published: 31 minutes ago; Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh. Print; eMail …
Nana Addo didn't lose any ECOWAS election – Ayorkor Botchwey
Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe is new ECOWAS chairperson
West Africa: Faure Gnassingbe Takes Over Ecowas Chairmanship
