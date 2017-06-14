Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ECOWAS, World Bank partner on investment climate scorecard – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

ECOWAS, World Bank partner on investment climate scorecard
Vanguard
ECONOMIC Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and World Bank, yesterday, launched the ECOWAS Investment climate scorecard which aims at unlocking investment opportunities and deepening regional integration in West Africa. ADVERTISING.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.