Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eden Hazard enjoying life with Chelsea ‘family’ as he targets title repeat – ESPN FC

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN FC

Eden Hazard enjoying life with Chelsea 'family' as he targets title repeat
ESPN FC
Gab Marcotti and the FC crew discuss reports that Antonio Conte is at odds with Chelsea's hierarchy and could leave the club. Eden Hazard has said Chelsea are "a family" as he set his sights on winning both the Premier League title and the Player of
Real Madrid target Eden Hazard: I want to stay at Chelsea and win Player of the Year againDaily Star
Hazard `so happy´ at Chelsea as Belgian aims to defend Premier League titleDaily Mail
Hazard hints at Chelsea stay amid Madrid links as he targets another Player of the Year awardGoal.com
SkySports –International Business Times UK –Football Espana –The Sun
all 19 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.