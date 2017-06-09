Pages Navigation Menu

Edo election: PDP loses as Appeal Court validates election of Governor Obaseki

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

The Court of Appeal in Benin, on Friday validated the election of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress, APC. The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, had approached to court after he lost at the Election Petition Tribunal. The Justice Ahmed Badamasi, led Tribunal had […]

