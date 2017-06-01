Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Edo Gov. restates commitment to construction of rural roads

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said the purpose of his administration’s focus on constructing rural roads was to open agricultural opportunities, as investors were already waiting to come in. Obaseki who stated this while inspecting the ongoing construction of the 29 kilometers Agbede-Awain-Idegun road, said many investors were already waiting to access fertile lands across the state for agricultural purposes. He said he was at the project site to see progress work as well as ensure that the contractor finishes the work within the targeted time.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.