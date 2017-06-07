Edo Govt, Okomu Park partner on forest preservation

The Government of Edo State has revealed that it would collaborate with the management of Okomu Natural Park to ensure the preservation and protection of the rain forest park and its wildlife, while also assuring the management of the establishment that the state would monitor logging activities and encroachment into the park.

This was on Tuesday at the Edo State Government House, where the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, urged the management to furnish the state government with information on illegal activities in the park.

Noting that the park was a heritage in the state and its conservation was paramount to promote its ecotourism potentials and artistic value, the governor reiterated that his administration was committed to baulking environmental degradation and deforestation within the rain forest zones in the state.

He said: “It is in our interest to work with you and you should work with us so that we can re-own our park. We will do what we have to do to preserve the park. We will revoke titles given to land owners within the park,” he said.

Furthermore, Governor Obaseki also disclosed that plans were on the way to establish a forestry commission for better management of forest activities in the state.

Earlier, the Conservator of the Park, Mr Abdullahi Ahmed, said the state government’s support was needed in the protection of bio diversity in the park, which is located in Ovia South West Local Government Area in the state, and in tackling invasion of migrant cocoa farmers as well as stoping logging within the park.

Ahmed explained that the 202km2 park, which was established about 20 years ago, was one of the seven natural parks in the country, and that it had recorded successes in the areas of research, ecotourism promotion and establishment of good relationship with the host community.

IMG 3190 Gov. Obaseki receiving a painting from the Conservator of Okomu Park, Mr Abdullahi Ahmed

IMG 3223 Gov. Obaseki with management of Okomu Park

The post Edo Govt, Okomu Park partner on forest preservation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

