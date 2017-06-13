Edo Govt. to set up security committee to curb herdsmen menace – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Edo Govt. to set up security committee to curb herdsmen menace
Vanguard
Edo government says it will to set up a security committee to develop security network to provide adequate security in rural communities and effectively tackle herdsmen attack of farmers in the state. The Edo Dep. Gov., Mr Philip Shiabu, made this …
Herdsmen Menace: Edo Traditional Rulers Send SoS to FG as Police, Vigilante Partner to Flush Out Killer Herdsmen
Army arrest 24 suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Edo forest
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!