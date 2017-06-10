Edo guber: PDP, Ize-Iyamu reject Appeal Court ruling, head to Supreme Court
The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate in the last governorship election in Edo State -Osagie Ize-Iyamu, have rejected the Appeal Court ruling that affirmed the All Progressives Congress (APC), Godwin Obaseki, as winner of the poll. They have also vowed to head for the Supreme Court to claim the governorship mandate that was […]
Edo guber: PDP, Ize-Iyamu reject Appeal Court ruling, head to Supreme Court
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!