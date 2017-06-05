Edo Jobs: SUBEB rolls out 77 vacancies

The Edo state chapter of the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), on Monday, called for interested individuals to apply for employments, which were vacant in the education board, noting that the vacancies were only open to current staff of the Edo State Civil Service as well as those who registered in the ongoing Edo Jobs programme.

A statement released from the Office of the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Godwin Obaseki, revealed that applicants interested in the appointments were to apply to the Office of the Interim Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, Benin City with 5 copies of their applications, which should contain a typewritten cover letter detailing sustainability for the position and curriculum vitae.

It would be recalled that Edo State had earlier called for unemployed citizens of the state to register in the ongoing Edo Jobs initiative, which was established to collate biodata of unemployed people in the state and match them with jobs when available. This was pursuant to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s promise to provide at least 200,000 jobs for unemployed citizens in the state.

The statement further revealed that the prospective applicants would still undergo written and oral interviews as well as computer proficiency test, while the applications would close by June 19 this year

Meanwhile, interested applicants were requested to visit the SUBEB application website, www.bemis.edostate.gov.ng, for more information on the positions available.

The post Edo Jobs: SUBEB rolls out 77 vacancies appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

