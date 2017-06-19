Edo state government collaborates with Army on relocation of barracks

Pages Navigation Menu

The 4 Army Brigade Headquarters in Edo state will collaborate will be relocated to its barracks at Ikpoba Hill to a more conducive place. This was disclosed by Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo after inspecting the 4 Brigade Ikpoba Hill Barrack in Benin on Sunday. The governor, accompanied by the Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Garba …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

