Edo State Govt Is Not Owing One Kobo Of Salaries – Obaseki – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jun 9, 2017


Edo State Govt Is Not Owing One Kobo Of Salaries – Obaseki
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has stated that his administration is not owing its workers, any salary. He said despite the fact that some local governments were experiencing some challenges, he is currently working towards resolving them.
