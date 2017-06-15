Edo Fertilizer plant to begin production in June – World Fertilizer

Pages Navigation Menu

Edo Fertilizer plant to begin production in June

Edo Fertilizer plant to begin production in June
Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has confirmed that the Edo Fertilizer Blending Plant in Auchi, Estako West, will begin commercial production by mid-June 2017. The plant will have the capacity to produce 55 000 metric tpy of fertilizer and will employ
