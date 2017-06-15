Edo Fertilizer plant to begin production in June – World Fertilizer
Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has confirmed that the Edo Fertilizer Blending Plant in Auchi, Estako West, will begin commercial production by mid-June 2017. The plant will have the capacity to produce 55 000 metric tpy of fertilizer and will employ …
