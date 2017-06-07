Edo to unveil technical education for graduates

Opportunities for skill acquisition would soon be open to graduates in Edo as the State government promised, on Wednesday, to launch platforms on technical education for graduates to become independent employers of labour.

This was disclosed by the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the Edo State Government House in Benin City during an interactive session with the management team of Seven Up Bottling Company Nigeria Plc., led by Victor Oladele, the General Manager of Seven Up Bottling Company Nigeria Plc., Benin zone, who expressed interest in joining to make Edo state an economic hub.

The management team also applauded the leadership style of the present administration, especially its policies aimed at encouraging investors in the state.

The governor, meanwhile, explained that his administration was determined to create an enabling environment for investors through infrastructural development such as roads to enhance free flow of vehicular movement, and security of lives and property to attract investors to the state.

In addition, he revealed that the state government would remain sensitive to the affairs of the company by ensuring that an atmosphere of peace was created with its host communities for businesses to thrive and facilitate access to about 20 million people from the neighbouring states.

Furthermore, he said his administration would show commitment and a support for the company’s interests so long as the company identified the key areas the state government could come in.

