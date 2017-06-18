Edo Urges Job Seekers To Volunteer for N-Power

By: Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

The government Edo state, on Friday, called on applicants in the State seeking jobs to take advantage of the additional recruitment into the N-power scheme and volunteer to teach, as well as involve in community development and extension services.

Governor Godwin Obaseki made this call during an interactive session with existing beneficiaries and a team from the federal government for special monitoring and evaluation of the N-power programme in Edo state at the Oredo secretariat where he also declared that the government would engage the monitoring team to ensure that all cases concerning payment were resolved immediately.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele, the governor said there was need to develop a socio-investment programme to engage volunteers who would contribute to humanity regardless of the salary, and by so doing, gather experience to prepare them for better opportunities in years to come.

He said: “If you observed, we developed a database of the unemployed. So the N-Power Teach, those people who are also captured in SEEFOR, and those of them in the former Edo YES are all aggregate number of database we have developed. This N-Power base is a critical database for us, and those who have developed adequate teaching capacity and uncommon passion and dedication in the course of the programme. They will be first in consideration into the civil service when we are recruiting for teaching in the next few months.”

In addition, he presented N100,000 to one Mrs Asein Chiwendu Angelina, a teacher with Army Day Junior Secondary School in Ovia North-East LGA, who, he said, had demonstrated courage and commitment to work despite her delayed salary occasioned by improper registration.

Meanwhile, the leader of the N-Power delegation to Edo State and Senior Special Assistant to the president on job creation and youth employment, Afolabi Imokhuede, said he was impressed with the compliance rate of participants in Edo and encouraged those already in the scheme to be more dedicated to work.

