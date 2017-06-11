Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Edo: Women protest activities of herdsmen, killing of woman

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Hundreds of women in Elele-Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo, on Saturday staged a peaceful protest on Auchi-Okene-Highway, following the killing of a middle-aged woman by suspected herdsmen. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters want all herdsmen to vacate their territory without further delay. Women in their hundreds chanting songs, appealed […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.