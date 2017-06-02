Pages Navigation Menu

Educationist calls for focus on technical, science education

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Prof. John Eke, the Ebonyi Commissioner for Education has called for the establishment of more science and technical schools in order to boost Nigeria’s technological growth. Eke told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abakaliki that technical education was key to the nation’s technological advancement drive.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

