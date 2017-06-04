Educationist Mukiibi eulogised

THIS WEEK: Lawrence Mukiibi, the fallen proprietor of St Lawrence schools; a chain of secondary schools in Uganda has been praised for the value of hard work he espoused and encouraged others to nurture.

Professor Mukiibi succumbed to a heart attack at Norvik hospital on May 28. He has been hailed as a pioneer in private education who set a standard that paved the way for many other entrepreneurs in the sector.

Mukiibi founded the St Lawrence schools in 1993 and they include London College, Creamland, Horizon, Crown City and Paris Palais.

He later founded St Lawrence University in 2007.

He also provided scholarships to hundreds of underprivileged students. Last year, Mukiibi suffered a deadly accident near one of his schools that kept him in and out of hospital.

In one of his last acts, Mukiibi signed a raft of documents as the schools opened for second term this week.

Condolence message to the family of the Late Prof. Mukiibi Lawrence and the entire fraternity of St. Lawrence university and schools. pic.twitter.com/HuK1WXpVj2 — Janet K Museveni (@JanetMuseveni) May 30, 2017

