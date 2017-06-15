Educationist stresses importance of completing elementary school

For the umpteenth time parents have been advised to allow their wards complete their elementary education up to grade six level, no matter the intellectual ability of the child.

Proprietress of Little Saints Montessori School, Ilupeju, Lagos, Mrs. Bukky Fadayomi, who gave the advice at an event organised by the school as part of activities to mark Lagos@50, observed that many parents want their children who are good academically to proceed to secondary school from grade five, cautioning that jumping a class is not ideal in an academic setting.

Fadayomi said most times, the pupils involved are not psychologically and emotionally matured to move to secondary school, saying they could be easily misled and lured to nefarious activities, since they are too young to take decisions on their own.

She therefore urged the government to enforce a law that would ensure pupils complete their primary six education to enable them attain full maturity for the secondary education.

Fadayomi said the event was organised to sensitise pupils on the activities of the state where they reside, as well as the reason for the celebration. Pupils were taught about Lagos as the commercial hub city of the country, the ethnic groups, the festivals and cultural believes, among others.

Describing the celebration as awesome and a landmark event, she urged school owners to continually expose learners and keep them abreast of the happenings in the society and also improve their learning contents for the benefits of the children.

Chairman of the school, Mr. Oreoluwa Fadayo, while commending the school for marking the event, expressed regrets that many Nigerians lack knowledge of history and are not showing interest on issues of the past.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

