EEDC begins installation of prepaid metres in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—THE Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, said it has started installing prepaid metres in Aba, Abia State, in line with its determination to ensure consumers get value for their money.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Aba, a member of the Board of Directors, EEDC, Dr. Stephen Dike, stated that the company has commenced installing prepaid metres in some parts of the city, but added that it would be a gradual process to check what he described as metre bypass and energy theft by some consumers. Dike said the prepaid metres cost between N30, 000 and N60, 000, depending on the phase the customer is using.

welding business steal light at night. This is why we have started fixing metres on high electricity poles. Last year, a sitting Commissioner in a state was caught bypassing the metre. A Chief Judge of a State was also caught in the act. When you have the Chief Judge of a State order the beating of our staff, it is a problem.”

He charged consumers to report complaints about EEDC services or staff on the telephone number, 0812102 0423, or visit established EEDC customer centres located across the city.

